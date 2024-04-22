Thumbnail for Pierre Kieu + Aaron Lockwood
Weddings

Pierre Kieu + Aaron Lockwood

Thumbnail for John Glenn’s best life
Best Life

John Glenn’s best life

People & Places

Dinner with the Quince Queen

Latest Issue

SALIFE July out now!

Thumbnail for Restaurant review: Botanic Lodge
People & Places

Restaurant review: Botanic Lodge

Step inside the city’s biggest garden to find a new restaurant that brings nostalgia to the plate as a celebrated chef makes his mark.

Thumbnail for Goat sausages with ‘nduja, almond skordalia and fennel and grape salad
Recipes

Goat sausages with ‘nduja, almond skordalia and fennel and grape salad

Thumbnail for Still Aware luncheon
Out & About

Still Aware luncheon

Our Picks
Homes
Thumbnail for Inside a Medindie house where dreams came true

Inside a Medindie house where dreams came true

Casie and Michael France are taking it one step at a time when it comes to the renovation of their beautiful Medindie home, which is the perfect size for their blended family of seven. The couple named the house Le Jardin – the garden – in honour of its expansive grounds.

Thumbnail for Robe homestead’s new custodians

Robe homestead’s new custodians

A burning desire to restore a grand old homestead has given new life to the stunning 1850s property that is also an important piece of Robe’s history.

Thumbnail for Inside contemporary art collectors’ Adelaide home

Inside contemporary art collectors’ Adelaide home

North Adelaide couple Stephanie and Julian Grose are among 26 Australian art collectors who invite readers into their homes in a new book that offers a visual feast for art lovers.

Thumbnail for Home away from home

Home away from home

When renovating, it pays to have an architect who really knows you and your needs. For Janet and Michael Allen, there was nobody better to take on the job than their son James.

Out & About
Thumbnail for Night Visions opening night

Night Visions opening night

The opening night of Night Visions, held as part of Illuminate Adelaide, was hosted at the National Wine Centre of Australia.

Thumbnail for City Lights preview

City Lights preview

Illuminate Adelaide held a preview of their City Lights event at Bonython Hall.

Thumbnail for The Drop In event

The Drop In event

The National Wine Centre of Australia hosted The Drop In: Reds Edition – The Rise of Alternative Varieties last Friday.

Thumbnail for William Buck EOFY dinner and awards

William Buck EOFY dinner and awards

William Buck hosted its EOFY dinner and awards night at Adelaide Town Hall, with the theme, “A Night in Hollywood”.

Feature Listings
Luxury $6 million East Terrace apartment with parkland views

Bigger than an average home with more than 550 square metres of living space and views of Adelaide’s leafy eastern parklands, this opulent East Terrace apartment has hit the market with a $6 million-plus price tag.

Read
Thumbnail for Luxury $6 million East Terrace apartment with parkland views
Recipes
Thumbnail for Oat and date slice

Oat and date slice

Rosa Matto whips up this quick and easy oat and date slice – perfect for an after-dinner treat or to satisfy a sweet tooth.

Thumbnail for Chamomile pickled golden beetroot

Chamomile pickled golden beetroot

A little preparation goes a long way with Kane Pollard’s chamomile pickled golden beetroot, which goes well on a snack platter or a burger.

Thumbnail for Cypriot grain salad

Cypriot grain salad

Draw inspiration from Mediterranean cuisine with this Cypriot grain salad to add some interest to the side of any dish.

Thumbnail for Maggie Beer’s lambs brains in burnt butter, capers and Verjuice sauce

Maggie Beer’s lambs brains in burnt butter, capers and Verjuice sauce

South Australian cooking icon Maggie Beer shares one of her favourite recipes, which she says brings back childhood memories.

Gardens
Thumbnail for Footy player turned Barossa flower farmer

Footy player turned Barossa flower farmer

Wade Kingsley has enjoyed many diverse careers, from an AFL player to a scuba diving instructor; Elle Macpherson’s personal assistant to an army officer. But it’s his latest career – that of flower grower – that has been his most transformative.

Thumbnail for Garden wonder in Willunga

Garden wonder in Willunga

Situated in prime grape-growing country, Willunga’s fertile soils are a gardener’s paradise. So it’s no surprise that it’s right here where SALIFE meets a couple who wasted no time in creating a dream home garden and discovered a supportive community of like-minded green thumbs.

Thumbnail for Welcome to the bee hub

Welcome to the bee hub

Wonderful things happen to places and people when like-minds connect, as this group of bee and bandicoot lovers has discovered.

Thumbnail for Rediscover the charm of vintage flowers

Rediscover the charm of vintage flowers

Retro blooms are all the rage again. From pansies and violas, to poppies and primroses, there is a vast array of old-school plants to pop in your patch.

Latest Issue
SALIFE July out now!

As you flip through the pages of July’s SALIFE – which is out now – you will find us celebrating the power and joy of ageing, telling the stories of myriad South Australians. From artist Tom Gleghorn, who has just celebrated his 100th birthday, to photographer Grier Neilson, who is on a mission to turn her lens on older women.

Read
Thumbnail for SALIFE July out now!
Weddings
Thumbnail for Luke Valente + Trinity Norton

Luke Valente + Trinity Norton

Luke and Trinity met on a construction site in 2018 when Luke called Trinity to organise crane hire.

Thumbnail for Christopher Annese + Veronica Purcell

Christopher Annese + Veronica Purcell

Christopher and Veronica were married in Christopher’s hometown of Port Pirie, in the same cathedral his parents and both sets of grandparents also married.

Thumbnail for Jade Johnson + Max Calligeros

Jade Johnson + Max Calligeros

Jade and Max met through basketball and started dating just before Jade was set to go back to college in New York, but they continued with a long-distance relationship.

Thumbnail for Meghan Tapley + Daniel Petherick

Meghan Tapley + Daniel Petherick

Meghan and Daniel hosted their wedding day in their special place, Thistle Island off the Port Lincoln coast, where Daniel had originally asked her to be his girlfriend … and then later, his wife.

People & Places
Thumbnail for Three minutes with The Lost Loaf’s Emma Shearer

Three minutes with The Lost Loaf’s Emma Shearer

Former head pastry chef at the esteemed Penfolds Magill Estate, Emma Shearer is these days producing high-end French pastries, bread and coffee through her own bakery The Lost Loaf, for which she’s established a new location at Plant 3 Bowden.

Thumbnail for 5 things to do

5 things to do

Thumbnail for SA restaurant icon announces 'retirement'

SA restaurant icon announces 'retirement'

She’s set the bar for personable service in South Australian restaurants. Now, after decades working in the industry, the award-winning personality is retiring from the floor.

Thumbnail for Outback caterer to the stars

Outback caterer to the stars

Life as an outback caterer, cooking for film crews on location in the far reaches of South Australia, means Rachel Marcus is always jumping in her big blue bus with its commercial kitchen and taking sustenance to the stars.

Best Life
Thumbnail for Chris Petridis’s best life
Best Life

Chris Petridis’s best life

Lighting designer Chris Petridis shares his yiayia’s greatest lesson and his favourite photo from a show with lighting he created.

Thumbnail for Lucy Golding’s best life
Best Life

Lucy Golding’s best life

Golding Wines’ co-owner Lucy Golding chats about the life lesson learnt after tragedy and the simple joy that comes from the South Australian landscape.

Thumbnail for Elizabeth McCall’s best life
Best Life

Elizabeth McCall’s best life

As the director of Chamber Music Adelaide, Elizabeth McCall loves creating opportunities for local musicians, as well as spending time with family, including musician/composer husband Julian Ferraretto. Here, the 48-year-old opera singer opens up about work/life balance, her top five songs and her hardest life lesson.

Thumbnail for Jake Yang’s best life
Best Life

Jake Yang’s best life

Artist Jake Yang’s practice is influenced by traditional Chinese cultural artefacts and techniques to connect back to his neglected cultural identity growing up.

Sponsored
Thumbnail for Bec & Marie: Designing a Mediterranean-Inspired Home Anchored in Warmth
Stoke Fireplace Studio
Sponsored

Bec & Marie: Designing a Mediterranean-Inspired Home Anchored in Warmth

For Rebecca Morse (Bec) and Marie Kargiotis, also known as The Style Hosts, good design is about more than aesthetics. It’s about feeling. And in this light-filled Adelaide new build, that feeling was clear from the start: calming, warm, and timeless — with a subtle nod to modern Mediterranean living.

Thumbnail for Your Trusted Partner for Positive Ageing
Life Care
Sponsored

Your Trusted Partner for Positive Ageing

Imagine waking up each day, surrounded by the familiar comfort of your own home – the place where countless memories have been made. This is the feeling we deeply understand and celebrate at Life Care. We believe your next chapter, this beautiful unfolding of life, should be woven right here, within the walls that hold your dearest memories, surrounded by the warmth, connection and gentle freedom that only your home can offer.

Thumbnail for Where Alisa & Lysandra Found Their Fire
Stoke Fireplace Studio
Sponsored

Where Alisa & Lysandra Found Their Fire

Designing a home is one thing. Designing two dream homes, side by side, each a reflection of a sister’s distinct personality, is something truly special.

Thumbnail for Scholarships at Tatachilla Lutheran College
Tatachilla Lutheran College
Sponsored

Scholarships at Tatachilla Lutheran College

As a parent, you want the best for your child – a place where their talents are nurtured, their passions are celebrated and their future is set on a path toward personal success. Tatachilla Lutheran College invites you to consider an exciting opportunity: scholarship applications for the 2026 academic year are now open for students who are ready to shine.

What's On
What to do in SA this weekend

This weekend, head to Adelaide Oval as a combined Australian and New Zealand rugby team take on the British & Irish Lions, or make your way to Her Majesty’s Theatre for Kimberly Akimbo.

Read
Thumbnail for What to do in SA this weekend