Inside a Medindie house where dreams came true
Casie and Michael France are taking it one step at a time when it comes to the renovation of their beautiful Medindie home, which is the perfect size for their blended family of seven. The couple named the house Le Jardin – the garden – in honour of its expansive grounds.
Bigger than an average home with more than 550 square metres of living space and views of Adelaide’s leafy eastern parklands, this opulent East Terrace apartment has hit the market with a $6 million-plus price tag.
Garden wonder in Willunga
Situated in prime grape-growing country, Willunga’s fertile soils are a gardener’s paradise. So it’s no surprise that it’s right here where SALIFE meets a couple who wasted no time in creating a dream home garden and discovered a supportive community of like-minded green thumbs.
As you flip through the pages of July’s SALIFE – which is out now – you will find us celebrating the power and joy of ageing, telling the stories of myriad South Australians. From artist Tom Gleghorn, who has just celebrated his 100th birthday, to photographer Grier Neilson, who is on a mission to turn her lens on older women.
Elizabeth McCall’s best life
As the director of Chamber Music Adelaide, Elizabeth McCall loves creating opportunities for local musicians, as well as spending time with family, including musician/composer husband Julian Ferraretto. Here, the 48-year-old opera singer opens up about work/life balance, her top five songs and her hardest life lesson.
Bec & Marie: Designing a Mediterranean-Inspired Home Anchored in Warmth
For Rebecca Morse (Bec) and Marie Kargiotis, also known as The Style Hosts, good design is about more than aesthetics. It’s about feeling. And in this light-filled Adelaide new build, that feeling was clear from the start: calming, warm, and timeless — with a subtle nod to modern Mediterranean living.
Your Trusted Partner for Positive Ageing
Imagine waking up each day, surrounded by the familiar comfort of your own home – the place where countless memories have been made. This is the feeling we deeply understand and celebrate at Life Care. We believe your next chapter, this beautiful unfolding of life, should be woven right here, within the walls that hold your dearest memories, surrounded by the warmth, connection and gentle freedom that only your home can offer.
Scholarships at Tatachilla Lutheran College
As a parent, you want the best for your child – a place where their talents are nurtured, their passions are celebrated and their future is set on a path toward personal success. Tatachilla Lutheran College invites you to consider an exciting opportunity: scholarship applications for the 2026 academic year are now open for students who are ready to shine.
This weekend, head to Adelaide Oval as a combined Australian and New Zealand rugby team take on the British & Irish Lions, or make your way to Her Majesty’s Theatre for Kimberly Akimbo.